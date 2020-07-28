Sports News of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Source: footballghana.com

I was not surprised with CAS' postponement of Palmer, GFA ruling - Albert Commey

CEO of Eleven Wonders, Albert Commey

Albert Commey, the Chief Executive Officer of Premier League side Eleven Wonders has reiterated that the camp of Kurt Okraku was not surprised by the postponement by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)on the ruling on the verdict on the case involving the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and Wilfred Kwaku Osei Palmer.



CAS was expected to announce the verdict last Friday but had to postpone it to August 4 at the last minute.



Osei Kweku Palmer dragged the FA to CAS after he was disqualified from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential elections by the Vetting Committee of the Normalization Committee on October 25, 2019.



According to Mr Commey, he was not surprised by the decision, having followed how the international adjudicating body did things.



“When we heard the news we were not surprised because the bench is looking at the weight of the verdict to see if nobody would file a case for appeal the moment the verdict comes out," the former Aduana Stars CEO told Accra-based Mabesh TV.



“It is normal if you know how CAS does its work. Our Campaign Manager, Mr Jones Alhassan-Abu, has experience in CAS because he has filed cases in CAS and has won. He will tell you that CAS might even postpone it on August 4, 2020, and it is not cast in stone,” he revealed.



“Kurt and the other aspirants had no hand in the decision to disqualify Osei Kwaku Palmer. We are patiently waiting for the ruling and we are waiting for the way forward. We have experienced persons among us who advise us and it is even likely the date might be postponed again,” he said.



The Tema Youth FC president disqualification was as a result of his club’s failure to pay the 10 per cent fee to the GFA after the transfer of his player, Joseph Paintsil, to Belgian side KRC Genk.



Palmer, as part of his reliefs, is seeking the reversal of his disqualification, the cancellation of the results of the last GFA presidential election to pave the way for a fresh election which he should be allowed to compete in on a level playing field just like other candidates.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.