I was not disrespectful towards Ronaldo with my goal celebration - Osman Bukari

Ghana forward Osman Bukari has refuted suggestions that he was in any way disrespectful towards Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo when the two sides met in a World Cup Group H encounter in Doha, Qatar on Thursday.



The Black Stars forward received some flak from a section of the fans, especially on social media after a resorted to a trademark Ronaldo ‘Sui’celebration when he scored Ghana’s second goal a 2-3 defeat against the former European champions.



Bukari in a Twitter post after the game said he had been compelled to clarify the issues due to the erroneous impression; stating emphatically that his upbringing would not even permit him to be disrespectful towards such a football legend and a man he described as his idol.



He said. “I have noticed my celebration today has generated comments claiming I was disrespectful towards Ronaldo.



This is incorrect. I was overcome by the emotion of the moment of scoring for my country on my World Cup debut leading to my celebration. My upbringing doesn’t permit me.







Bukari who is playing in his first FIFA World Cup came on in the 77th minute as Ghana chased for a point in their encounter with Portugal.



The pacy winger got his goal in the 89th minute, giving Ghana a glimmer of hope they could snatch something from the game.

The goal was, however, not enough as the Black Stars lost to the Ronaldo-led side.

The result means Ghana must get points off Uruguay and South Korea in their next games.

Meanwhile, victory means Portugal top Group H after Uruguay and South Korea played out a goalless draw earlier on Thursday.