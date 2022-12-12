I was not allowed to buy a single player at Asante Kotoko - Coach Opeele

Sports News of Monday, 12 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian coach, Isaac Opeele Boateng has spoken about the ordeal with player recruitment during his time as the coach of Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko.



According to Opeele Boateng, Ghanaian coaches are not given free hands to work and he experienced that during his time at Kotoko.



Responding to a question on Twitter whether players were imposed on him during his time at Asante Kotoko and Tema Youth FC, Opeele said no coach in the Ghana Premier League has total control over his team.



"All the coaches in the Ghanaian premier league have no 100% control over player selection & purchases. Even at Kotoko I was refused to buy a single player. Management said No. I had no choice than to work with players I never bought."



"Anyone who says otherwise has never coached," coach Opeele wrote on Twitter.



