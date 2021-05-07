I was disrespected by Richard Commey and I nearly beat him up – Joshua Clottey

Sports News of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Former International Boxing Federation (IBF) welterweight champion, Joshua Clottey, has revealed that he was highly disrespected by Richard Commey when he passed comments about him moving up to the light welterweight division if he struggles to make the weight in the lightweight division.



Commenting on Commey’s chances at the lightweight division, Clottey explained that it was going to be tough for him to recapture his world title looking at the current crop of fighters.



At the time, the division had the likes of Teofimo Lopez who was the world champion holding the IBF, WBA, WBO and the WBC franchise belts after beating Ukraine’s Vasyl Lomachenko, Devin Haney (WBC regular champion), Ryan Garcia, Luke Campbell, George Kambosos Jnr and Lee Selby emerging and so he was advising Commey to move to the lightweight division.



In an exclusive interview on Kasapa 102.5 Fm with Adam Adjei as the host, the former world champion expressed his disappointment and pain when he heard he was being insulted by Richard Commey after passing those comments.



“I was always rooting for Richard Commey and I told everyone he will be a world champion because he was very serious with training.”



“It’s not everyone that will say good things about you. I remember my match with Pacquiao, everyone was talking about how bad my performance was but I didn’t utter a word and I expected him to do so.”



“When I heard what he said I was pained and had wanted to be at him up anywhere I see him because he is a small boy but I decided not to because I felt there was no need.”



The tough, orthodox fighter Joshua Clottey has 41 wins in 46 matches in his professional boxing career and will be looking to add more when he returns to the ring.