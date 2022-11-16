I was disappointed – Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer speaks on his exclusion from Ghana final squad

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Hamburger SV forward Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer has expressed his disappointment after missing out in the Black Stars final squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



The 21-year-old who has an outstanding campaign in the Bundesliga 2 this campaign missed out in Otto Addo’s final 26-man squad for the global tournament following announcement on Monday in Accra.



"I was disappointed. I would have liked it. I think I deserved a nomination." Königsdörffer said as quoted by German tabloid Bild.



The Germany-born attacker who has previously presented at Germany at youth level switched his international allegiance to play for Ghana in June.



He debuted with the Black Stars as a late substitute in a 1-0 friendly win over Nicaragua on 27 September 2022 in Lorca, Spain.



The young attacker is currently on tour to California in USA with Hamburger where he scored the only goal when they beat Orange County.



Königsdörffer scored a header in the 41st minute of the match to give Hamburger a 1-0 victory in the end in front of 4000 spectators.



