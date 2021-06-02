I was brought down by a Ghanaian lady from Bantama - Kingsley Sarfo reveals

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

He was a rising star and had the world at his feet due to his talent and skill with Sweden on his trail while the country of his birth Ghana also wanted him.



After choosing Ghana and making just a single appearance, the mercurial talent's world came crushing down like the biblical strong man Sampson who was brought down to earth by the unruly Delilah, Sarfo was sent into the abyss by a Ghanaian lady born and bred at Bantama- Kumasi.



The Ghanaian midfielder in June 2018, was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison for rape against a child, deportation and barred from entering Sweden for ten years.



His appeal to have the sentence overturned was rejected five months later but was later released after serving a year and ten months due to good behaviour.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi based Pure Fm, he disclosed that the lady who caused his downfall is a Ghanaian born who hails from Bantama- Kumasi.



"It was a Ghanaian-born and bred lady who took me to the court. The lady is from Bantama. The lady came to look for me after I was released from prison. I have sought redress at court. I want the truth. I will not encourage even my son to play football in Sweden"



"I went through emotional torture. I have overcome the trauma and looking forward to continuing my career," he added.