I was against Kurt's decision to contest for GFA presidency - Ameenu Shardow

Sports News of Friday, 21 April 2023

Source: Betty Yawson, Contributor

Former administrative manager of Dreams FC Ameenu Shardow has revealed that he was against Kurt Okraku's decision to contest for the FA presidency back in 2019.



The former Executive Chairman of the Dawu-based side, took a bold step in 2019 to contest for the FA presidency after the number 12 expose brought football to its knees back in 2018.



According to Ameenu Shardow who spoke to Untoldstories TV GH host, Betty Yawson, Kurt's decision to leave his darling club, Dreams FC to focus on his dream of ruling Ghana football did not sit well with him at all since he felt the club will suffer without his direct involvement and also the backlash from Ghaianans will not help his image.



Kurt Okraku came top in the FA'S election race by beating former GFA vice president Gerige Afriyie, Fred Pappoe and Nana Yaw Amponsah to succeed long-serving president Kwesi Nyantakyi in October 2019.



Ameenu Shardow says his sole aims for not wanting Kurt to contest for the FA presidency were the insults that come with holding that high office and also not involving himself directly with the day-to-day running of Dreams FC.



"One day we were talking and he told me he wants to run for the FA presidency. I didn't like the idea because I didn't want to put myself in the position where a beloved person, someone you love will always be criticised, insulted because of that high office".



"But he told me you know, man needs to grow and in that journey, they will face some of these obstacles but you need to move on to effect change, "he told Untold Stories TV GH



Watch the full interview below



