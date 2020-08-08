Sports News of Saturday, 8 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

I wanted to stay - Ex-Hearts defender Benjamin Agyare

Former Hearts of Oak defender, Benjamin Agyare

Former Hearts of Oak defender Benjamin Agyare has said that he is sad to have parted ways with the club despite his willingness to stay.



Hearts of Oak on Friday announced they had parted ways with Benjamin Agyare and four others following the expiration of their contracts.



According to the Centre-back, he was ready to stay at the club but management had already decided to not extend his contract.



“I had a call from the management of Hearts of Oak and when I met them,they started thanking me for my service so it was clear indication that my services was not needed anymore”, he told vision 1 fm.



“I wished to continue with Hearts but that's the end of the road for me. I feel a bit of pain because, I had an accident and stayed away for a while but I still showed commitment and love when I returned”



The former Hearts of Lions defender thanked the supporters and fans of the club for the support during his stay at the club.



“I want to thank all Phobians for the love and support they showed me during my time and I plead they continue even as I'm not part of them anymore as a player. I thank the management for the opportunity they gave me at Accra Hearts of Oak”.



“I have no problem with the management and all monies have been paid to me”, he added.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.