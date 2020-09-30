Sports News of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

I wanted to commit suicide at the scene - Coach of Offinso players who died in accident reveals

Coach Augustine Mensah lost 8 of his players in the accident

Coach of African Vision Soccer Academy, Augustine Mensah, has revealed that he nearly took his life after seeing the lifeless bodies of some of his young players who died on the spot in their tragic accident at Offinso.



Augustine Mensah who sustained serious injuries from the accident which saw the demise of eight of his players, explained that the thought of the pain of some parents nearly made him commit suicide.



“I was actually worried, I nearly took my life at the scene thinking of what the parent’s reaction will be,” Augustine Mensah told the media when the Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) Professor Peter Twumasi paid a visit to some of the victims of the accident.



According to him, most of his best players were the ones who perished in the accident.



Coach Augustine Mensah also added that he gathered courage to overcome his fears.



He noted that, the accident will not deter him from nurturing young talents in Offinso to become professional players.



“In life there are set backs but if you ever faced one I don’t think you should let it swallow you up,” Coach Augustine Mensah said to encourage himself.



Funeral rites for four of the late colt players will be observed on October 1, 2020.

