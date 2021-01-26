Sports News of Tuesday, 26 January 2021

I wanted fairness, not the money - Abass Mohammed on reporting Kotoko to PSC

Former Asante Kotoko forward, Abass Mohammed, says he petitioned the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Player Status Committee (PSC) because he wanted fairness.



According to him, the club’s unilateral decision to terminate his contract was disrespectful and he felt mistreated.



Abass in an interview on Happy FM stated that he had to be chasing officials of the club around to even find out if he was still in their plans ahead of the season.



Speaking in an interview on Happy Sports with Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on why he reported Asante Kotoko to the GFA, he said, “Is not about the money, I love to play football. I wanted to be free so I can join any club of my choice.



“The main reason why I took Kotoko to the Player Status Committee is that I wanted them to be fair to me. They didn’t treat me well and wanted fairness and the truth”.



“I took them there for the truth to be out, it wasn’t about the money”



Asante Kotoko has been handed a one-period registration ban by the GFA and also fined GHC 10,000 for abusive conduct after the Player Status Committee ruled on the petition from former player Abass Mohammed.



Kotoko has been given a short period to pay all monies and arrears owed Abass Mohammed.