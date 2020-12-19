Soccer News of Saturday, 19 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

I wanted Hearts of Oak to lose at a point- Former Hearts CEO Harry Zakour

Former Hearts CEO Harry Zakour

Former Chief Executive Officer of Hearts of Oak, Harry Zakour says the side he superintended over in the glory days of the 64 Battalions squad was so good that paying of winning bonuses became a problem for management as the club was on a winning streak.



Harry Zakour supervised the Ghanaian giants during their golden days in the early 2000’s where they dominated the domestic and international scene, winning multiple Ghana Premier League titles and the CAF Champions League title.



He joined the club from regional rivals Accra Great Olympics.



According to Harry, the Phobians were on a winning streak which made it very difficult to settle their winning bonuses which had to be paid after each game.



Speaking in an interview on Happy FM, he said, “We always paid the players on time and salaries were paid on time. Salaries were ready on every 21st of the month. It got to a point in time I wanted the team to lose because I couldn’t pay the winning bonus anymore in the league but those days people were watching football.



“All our monies went into taxes but nobody listened to us”



Harry Zakour also disclosed that when they won the African Cup he suggested that the monies generated by the club during those times were used to purchase the club secretariat which cost $120,000, now valued at $3 million and a bus for the team.



Zakour also disclosed in the interview that running Hearts of Oak cost him his business and finances and those monies have not been paid till date.



He was also against the floatation of shares by the club which he believes can be attributed to the club’s woes over a decade as they haven’t been able to win the Ghana Premier League title.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.