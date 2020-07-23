Sports News of Thursday, 23 July 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

I want to win the World Cup with Ghana- Berekum Chelsea coach

Black Stars of Ghana

Head coach of Premier League side, Berekum Chelsea, Asare Bediako has set his sights on winning a trophy with the Black Stars when given the opportunity by the Ghana Football Association.



Speaking in an interview with Kumasi based Sikka FM, the coach revealed that his main aim is to be the first black coach to win FIFA World Cup for Ghana.



The Black Stars have been to the global showpiece on three occasion at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 and their best has been the Quarterfinals.



But according to Bediako, he sees himself as the first Black coach to win the ultimate for the West African country.



“I have an ambition to win the world cup with Ghana. I want to be the first black coach to achieve that feat.”



Coach Bediako has managed Great Ashanti’s, Tano Boafoakwa, West Ham and Unity FC before joining Ghana Premier League side Berekum Chelsea.

