I want to taste European Cup again – Strasbourg defender Alexander Dijku

Sports News of Sunday, 18 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ghana and Strasbourg defender Alexander Dijku says he wants to taste the European Cup again.



The 26-year-old who joined the club in the summer of 2019 has been instrumental for the French club having played 24 times for the team in Ligue 1 this season.



With the Blue and Whites failing to qualify for the Europa League last season, the French-born Ghanaian says he wants to taste the Europa League next season, something he thinks he can achieve with the club.



“Yes, I will still be in Racing next season. I answer you without hesitation. I am ambitious in an ambitious club. I want to enjoy the European Cup in the medium term and I think I can achieve it with the club,”.



“No, the club had qualified for the European Cup and had taken a step forward. Last year, we finished 10th but we were only 3 points away from playing Europa League games again … This season, we know that we had the quality to do better and we will do better next year”



Strasbourg are 14th on the table with 36 points after 32 matches.



