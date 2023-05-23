Sports News of Tuesday, 23 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I want to see Africa win the World Cup – Asamoah Gyan







Former Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan, has disclosed that his dream is to see an African team win the FIFA World Cup one day.





Asamoah Gyan, who through his foundation and football tournament is giving numerous opportunities to budding talents, told GhanaWeb that his dream is to see one of his players win a trophy with an African country.







The Baby Jet U16 tournament which is set to host countries from Africa is aimed at unearthing talents for the African continent.







Speaking at the launch of the tournament which was attended by some former Black Stars players, Gyan noted that the project has been able to unearth talent for the Ghana national team and now wants to expand to the African continent to help other countries.







“Last four years, we picked some players who are doing very well in Europe right now. Some were in the Ghana under-20 team that won the African Youth tournament. So there is a long-term plan for the next generation to benefit not only Ghana but the whole of Africa,” he told GhanaWeb.







He added, “The goal is to win the World Cup one day for Africa that is why we extended it to our neighbouring countries to come and perform. When you have this strong foundation it will benefit the whole of Africa.”







According to him, for Africa to win the World Cup, the continent needs to have a plan.







He said, “Football is development. You need to have a plan, if you want to win a trophy in ten years, you need to make a plan. You don’t just go and say you will win a cup.







JNA/OGB