Sports News of Saturday, 9 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

I want to score more goals to help KF Tirana - Derrick Sasraku

Ghanaian striker Derrick Sasraku has set his sight on scoring more goals to help his KF Tirana side to challenge for the Albania top-flight league title.



The former Aduana Stars striker was signed by the club in 2020 to provide a squad boost for the team.



This season, he has been in fine form for the team where he has already made a number of goal contributions.



Speaking to Ashh FM in an interview, Derrick Sasraku says his main focus at the moment is to contribute more goals for KF Tirana.



“By God’s grace things are going well for me as a player I'm looking forward to scoring more goals to help my club Tirana,” the experienced striker said.



Derrick Sasraku continued, “As for now my aim is not winning the goal king but rather to help my club to a respectable position in the league log.”



This season, the forward has played eight matches for KF Tirana and has three goals and four assists to his name.



