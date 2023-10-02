I want to score more goals for Samartex - Baba Hamadu Musah

Sports News of Monday, 2 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Young forward Baba Hamadu Musah has vowed to score more goals for Samartex in the Ghana Premier League.



The 21-year-old who joined the Premier League outfit before the start of the season from Skyy FC has become an instant hit for the club.



Musah scored twice when his side cruised to a resounding 4-1 win over Bechem United at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex.



He found the back of the net in the 74th minute and then added another just two minutes later.



After the game, the forward promised to score more goals for the club in the ongoing campaign.



"I'm glad with the two goals. Samartex brought me here because of my proven track record of scoring. I want to score more goals for the club," he said in a post-match interview.



Musah made the move to Samartex from the second-tier side Skyy FC after outstanding performance in the Division One League last term.