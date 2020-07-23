Sports News of Thursday, 23 July 2020

I want to score more goals for Hearts of Oak - Isaac Mensah

Isaac Mensah scored eight goals for Nkoranza Warriors in the National Division One League

Accra Hearts of Oak new boy Isaac Mensah has vowed to score more goals for the club after completing his move to the continental club masters from Nkoranza Warriors.



The teenage sensation signed a three-year contract from Nkoranza Warriors.



Mensah was very instrumental for the Warriors in the truncated 2019/2020 Division One league after scoring eight goals.



Asked about his target after sealing his move to Hearts, he said, “I want to score more goals for the club. It is my duty as a striker to score goals and I am ready to do that for the team”



“I will plead with the fans to show me love just as they did for other players for me to feel comfortable whenever I’m playing for the club” he stated.





