I want to qualify Bibiani Goldstars for Africa – Michael Osei

Sports News of Friday, 29 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bibiani Goldstars manager, Michael Osei, has set his sights eyes on qualifying his team for the Africa-interclub competition at the end of the 2023/2024 Ghana Premier League season.



After leading the Miners to finish 5th in their debut, season, the former Asante Kotoko player believes his team has the potential to go the extra mile in securing qualification for CAF competition.



"We can go far. We have to be discipline on and off the pitch. My ultimate target is Africa. It is too early to talk about the league. We need to be focus and reach our target," he said as quoted by FootballGhana.



Bibiani Gold Stars have won one and lost one of their opening two games of the season. Their first victory came at home, beating Asante Kotoko 2-1.



They currently sit 12th on the league log, just a point behind leaders Accra Lions.



They will qualify for the Africa interclub competition if they either win the league or win the league cup at the end of the campaign.





EE/KPE