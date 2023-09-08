I want to play more games for Ghana - Jordan Ayew rules out imminent retirement

Sports News of Friday, 8 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian forward Jordan Ayew has stated emphatically that, he is still young and would want to have more caps for the Black Stars.



The Crystal Palace forward led Ghana to beat the Central African Republic 2-1 in their final 2023 AFCON qualifier at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday, September, 7.



Ayew who was voted Crystal Palace Player of the Month of August lasted the entire duration, making his 91st cap for the Black Stars since marking his debut in 2010.



According to him, despite achieving this feat at 30, it came as a surprise to him but believes he is still young and can play more games for Ghana.



“I’m surprised because I did not even know. It is a proud moment and achievement and I’m still young. I want to keep going and even at club level because I feel fit and strong and I know I still have more years to come”, he said in a post-match interview.



“It is best to start the national team very early and I still have more years. It is very positive and I want to thank all the managers who were here in the past and now for the confidence and I need to keep going”, he added.



Jordan has 19 goals for the Black Stars and has gone on to represent the nation in two FIFA World Cups (2014 and 2022), as well as five Africa Cup of Nations (2012, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021), helping them finish runners-up in 2015.



At club level, Jordan is yet to find the back of the net for The Eagles but has contributed two assists in four games in the 2023/24 season.





LSN/KPE