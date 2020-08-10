Sports News of Monday, 10 August 2020

I want to play in England one day – Francis Afriyie

Ghanaian international, Francis Afriyie hopes to play in the English Premier League one day.



Afriyie currently plays for Botswanan side, Township Rollers and according to him, he is hoping to play in the English Premier League before he put his boots to rest.



In an interview, he said, “My prime target is to play to the highest level and become the richest guy in football. As a footballer, one painful thing is becoming a burger after retirement”



“So I am aiming to go far in the game by playing in the EPL and also win goal king there. For now, I think I’m on the way and will definitely get there and with God on my side it will happen” he said.



Francis Afriyie had a stint with Bechem United before moving for greener pastures and has since featured for Gor Mahia in Kenya and Murciélagos F.C in Mexico.

