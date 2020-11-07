You are here: HomeSports2020 11 07Article 1102954

Sports News of Saturday, 7 November 2020

I want to play for Ghana - Hamburg star Jan Gyamerah

Hamburg right-back, Jan Gyamerah, has expressed his intentions to play for the Ghana national team.

The 25-year-old has been a key part of the Bundesliga 2 side since joining them in 2019.

Despite having strong roots in Germany, he wants to feature for the Black Stars in the near future.

"It would be a dream for me to play for Ghana," the defender frankly admits to the Hamburger Abendblatt.

"I've been a big fan of the Black Stars since the 2006 World Cup. I was eleven years old - and Ghana was at a World Cup for the first time. I was absolutely thrilled."

"I told my father that I would definitely play for Ghana one day."

He has made five Bundesliga 2 appearances so far this season.

