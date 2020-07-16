Sports News of Thursday, 16 July 2020

I want to make my Black Stars debut before I turn 17 years - Mathew Anim Cudjoe

Mathew Anim Cudjoe made his debut for Asante Kotoko

Kumasi Asante Kotoko youngster, Mathew Anim Cudjoe has set sights on making his Black Stars debut before he turns 17 years.



Cudjoe became fans favourite for Kotoko in the scrapped Ghana Premier League especially when he tormented the Hearts of Oak defense in the mouthwatering game in Accra where the porcupines won by 2-1.



According to the talented winger, he wants to play for the national team as soon as possible in his quest to become one of the youngster’s players to feature for the Black Stars as he is yet to be17 years.



In an interview, he said, "I want to make a difference with the Black Stars and i am patiently waiting for the opportunity to showcase my talent.



"I know it would happen soon. I'm waiting for the day the national team coach would present to me an opportunity to excel," he said.



Anim Cudjoe has already played for the national under-20 team at the African Games in Rabat, Morocco, and was a revelation in the abortive league.





