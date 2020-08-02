Sports News of Sunday, 2 August 2020

I want to leave a legacy at Kotoko – Felix Annan

Asante Kotoko captain, Felix Annan

Asante Kotoko S.C goalkeeper, Felix Annan has said he wants to leave a legacy at the club before his spell comes to an end.



Annan in an interview said, “I want to leave a legacy so I will be remembered one day at Kotoko."



“My wish is to win trophies especially the CAF Champions League before my tenure ends at Kotoko. It is my aim to help the team win trophies especially the Champions League.”



“So as far as I’m here, as far as each and everyday I’m working for this club, I’m going to try and help the team when I’m asked upon so that we can also win something the fans will remember us for” he said.



The Kumasi based club has been selected by the Ghana Football Association to represent the country in next year’s CAF Champions League after truncating the 2019/2020 season.

