I want to hang my boots on a big note - Eric Bekoe

Sports News of Saturday, 10 April 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Former Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe has but announced his retirement from the beautiful game as a professional footballer but says he wants to exit in grand style.



The 34 year old on Thursday 8th April was announced as the new coach of lower tier side Nsawkawman FC on a one year deal.



According Bekoe he has no plans of playing football any longer but wants to retire in the best way possible and will have discussions with his management team.



Speaking in an interview with Bryt FM, the former Kpando Hearts of Lions striker says he has called it quits with football but wants to leave in style.



“Very soon I will retire, in whatever I do, I don’t rush because at the end of the day I am not into competition with anyone but as a star like me, I owe people the notice I have retired today or tomorrow”



“It’s something that will definitely happen but it should be in a grand style because I played the University of Ghana football which is Asante Kotoko so I need to hang up my boots on a big note”



He continued that, “My management has to plan very well towards my retirement but for now as the main commodity I have to do well with my club as coach. Imagine if the season start and I am in a good position with my team and the program comes on, you can all imagine” he said.



Asked if he will accept offers from clubs as a player, he said, “It will be difficult for me"



Eric Bekoe was the goalking in the 2007/08 Ghana Premier League season with seventeen goals in twenty-three matches.



The 34 year old played for Asante Kotoko, Sekondi Hasaacas,Liberty Professionals, Hearts of Lions, Berekum Chelsea and Petrojet in Egypt.



He has 12 caps for Ghana.