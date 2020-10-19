Sports News of Monday, 19 October 2020

I want to gain my call-up in Black Stars on merit, not favoritism - Gyan

Black Stars General Captain, Asamoah Gyan

Ghanaian professional footballer Asamoah Gyan says he wants to join the Black Stars being managed by C.K Akoonor on merit.



Speaking to Rainbow Sports, the striker said he wants to earn the call-up into the national team on merit and not favoritism.



He explained he does not want to be attacked by Ghanaians neither does he want the coach’s name to be dragged into the mud should he fail to meet expectations.



He indicated Ghhanaians would be quick to judge that he [Asamoah] had not been active for some time and yet was given a call-up.



"I don’t want it to happen. I want people to see that I am playing for this club; even if I am playing for a second division club, and we go for a tournament and I am called into the national team, Ghanaians will appreciate it. I have the track record but I want to gain my call-up on merit," he said.



Meanwhile, he has suggested it was fair for Ghanaians to slam the team for losing their first game.



He said the second game was far better than the first one saying "the performance was very good”.

