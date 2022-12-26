I want to build something good for the present and future - Zambia head coach Avram Grant

Sports News of Monday, 26 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

New head coach of the Zambia national team, Avram Grant has revealed his ambitions for the country.



According to him, he plans to build something good for the country that will bring results in the present and in the future as well.



“I was looking for the right challenge; the challenge here (in Zambia) is big and the potential is big and I am a man of challenges and this is the reason that I chose Zambia and Zambia also chose me and I will say thank you for choosing me,” the experienced Israeli tactician said during his official unveiling.



Coach Avram Grant added, “You see the young national team of Zambia (is) improving a lot and I think this is the best (time) for building something good for the present and the future and it is things that I want to do.”



The ex-Black Stars head coach has been appointed to take charge of the Chipolopolo of Zambia for the next two years.



His immediate task is to ensure the country qualifies for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament scheduled to be hosted in Ivory Coast.