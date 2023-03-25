'I want to become a two-time World Champion' – Richard Commey

Boxing News of Saturday, 25 March 2023

Source: GNA

Former International Boxing Federation (IBF) lightweight champion Richard Commey is aiming at becoming a two-time world champion as he faces Jose Ramirez in a Super Lightweight World Boxing Council (WBC) eliminator bout.



The fight scheduled for Save Mart Arena in Fresno on Saturday, March 25, 2023, would see the Ghanaian boxer take on Ramirez, who is a former unified Super Lightweight champion, in a highly anticipated lightweight contest.



Speaking at a press conference ahead of the bout, Commey (30-4-1, 27 KOs), said he was coming in strong this Saturday as he takes a giant step to becoming a World Champion again.



“I’m always excited to get back in the ring. This is what I do. It’s going to be an interesting fight on Saturday. I really want to become a two-time world champion, so I’m coming strong this Saturday.”



“Like Ramirez said, he’s got the ‘fire’ back in him. So, I think he really wants to get back to the top. Just like me.”



“It’s always good to represent people, especially when those people don’t have a lot of eyes on them. So, to be the focal point and represent them is an amazing feeling.”



Ramirez (27-1, 17KO’s) on the other hand said: “We’re focused on Richard Commey. This is a fight that is going to deliver a lot of excitement on Saturday. It’s always an honour for me to fight here in Fresno in front of the people who saw me grow up as a fighter. I hope to go out there on Saturday to showcase my talent in front of the people who love me the most.”



The winner of Saturday’s bout will be in line for a world title shot against WBC Super Lightweight champion Regis Prograis.