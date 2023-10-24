I want to be the first coach to send Sudan to the World Cup - Kwasi Appiah reveals target

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 October 2023

Sudan national team manager, James Kwasi Appiah, has asserted that his utmost aim is to qualify the country for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



He indicated that qualifying for the 2025 AFCON is also on his checklist as the build-up to qualifying for the World Cup.



"The target I have been given is to build a team and ensure the team qualify for the 2026 World Cup and the next edition of the Africa Cup of Nations," he told Asempa FM.



The former Black Stars head coach pointed out that the stumbling block that could hinder his target is the Sundanese league, which currently on a halt.



"The only challenge is that there is no ongoing league due to the ongoing war which has forced them to operate from Saudi Arabia but I hope order and peace will be restored in the country," he added.



Kwasi Appiah is the only local coach to qualify Ghana for the FIFA World Cup, a feat he achieved in 2013.



He was appointed as Sundan's coach in September, signing a three-year deal with the Sudan Football Association.





