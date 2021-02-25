Sports News of Thursday, 25 February 2021

I want to be remembered for organizing best 'Africa Games' – Mustapha Ussif

Sports Minister-designate, Mustapha Ussif has outlined some projects he wants to be remembered for if he’s approved as the sector minister.



Chief among the list of legacies he wants to leave behind in the sports sector is to organize the best tournament in Ghana during the Africa Games in 2023.



Ghana will host the 13th edition of the Africa Games in three cities namely Accra, Kumasi, and Cape Coast in the year 2023.



Also, he wants to be noted for the creation of jobs and the development of skills among the youth to help eradicate the unemployment situation in the country.



“I want to be remembered as the Minister who developed the skill. We always talk about unemployment and our people are not employed because they lack certain skills. I will want to be remembered as the Minister who has built the capacity of the youth and also as the one who organized the best tournament in Ghana when we host the Africa Games in 2023.”



He made this known when he appeared before the Appointments Committee in Parliament for vetting on Thursday, February 25, 2021.



