I want to be my own player and not replace Jesus - Eddie Nketiah

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arsenal striker, Eddie Nketiah has shut down claims that he is a replacement for the injured Brazilian international, Gabriel Jesus.



Due to the absence of the Brazilian, who has been ruled out for more than two months, the English-born striker with Ghanaian ancestry, who began the 2022-2023 season as a backup to Gabriel Jesus, will now be leading the lines for the Gunners.



Arsenal fans didn't miss the presence of Gabriel Jesus due to the incredible performance of Eddie Nketiah, who also scored in Arsenal's 3-1 victory over West Ham United on Monday, December 26, 2022.



He has been hailed as a perfect replacement for the Brazilian, but Eddie Nketiah has said he wants to be his own player.



"I’m not here to replace him (Jesus). I want to be my own player, but we all wish him well. There’s pressure any time you play for Arsenal. I think all the boys were at it today, firing, and it was nice for me to come in and contribute.



"We were very dominant today, we were just lacking that final pass. But we kept going and once we got one we knew we’d get more because we could feel the atmosphere behind us.



"There’s a real unity and connection with the fans and we want to build on it. We want to keep pushing and finish as high as possible, and we’re in great form at the moment," Nketiah told Amazon Prime.



Arsenal's next Premier League match will be on the road at the Amex Stadium against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, December 31, 2022.