I want to achieve a legendary status at Kotoko - Empem Dacosta

Asante Kotoko defender, Empem Dacosta has set his sights on achieving a legendary status at the club before he ends his spell with the Porcupine Warriors.



Dacosta, who joined the Kumasi based club in 2019 from Karela United in an interview with Nationalist TV promised to work hard to achieve his target at Asante Kotoko.



A session of the Kotoko claims that he (Empem Dacosta) has been a failure after joining the club but according to him“I played all matches in The CAF Champions League in my first season at Asante Kotoko. My hard work made me play all those matches and I know with a lot more hard work I would play more matches for the club”



He continued, "My target is to play for a good club in Europe but before that, I want to be a legend in Asante Kotoko. I want my name to be mentioned and compared to that of Nana Arhin Duah, Stephen Oduro, and the other legends. But in the meantime I’m focused on playing for the club" he said.



"Kotoko is bigger than Karela and to play for such a great club is a difficult thing” he added.

