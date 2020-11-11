Sports News of Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Source: footballghana.com

I want one of our strikers to win the goal king – Kotoko’s Kwame Poku

Asante Kotoko striker, Kwame Poku

Asante Kotoko striker, Kwame Poku is hoping that one of his teammates will win the top scorer award for the upcoming 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



The domestic top-flight is returning this weekend after several months of inactive football due to the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.



Despite reiterating the desire to win the coveted Ghana Premier League title with his outfit, he wants one of the strikers at the club to win the goal king as well.



The last time a player from the club won the GPL top scorer award was in the 2007/2008 season when Eric Bekoe scored 17 goals to win it.



“I want one of the Kotoko strikers to win the goal king award, either Naby Keita, William Opoku Mensah, Evans Adomako Wiredu, Osman Ibrahim or myself, “he told Fox FM.



“As a team, our target is to win the 2020/21 Ghana premier league”.



“We have a very solid midfield and every one of them is working very hard to help the team achieve its goals this season.”



The former Nkoranza Warriors striker scored six goals for Asante Kotoko in their pre-season friendlies.

