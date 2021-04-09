I want my retirement to be in a grand style – Eric Bekoe

Sports News of Friday, 9 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Eric Bekoe, has announced imminent retirement from professional football but according to him, he wants his retirement to be unique.



Bekoe, 34, has been appointed to lead Division Two club, Nsawkawman FC as head coach on a year deal.



Speaking to S.K Ntim of Bryt FM, the former Black Stars goal poacher revealed that he will soon hang up his boots as he set sights on unearthing talents for the national teams as a trainer.



“Very soon I will retire, in whatever I do, I don’t rush because at the end of the day I am not into competition with anyone but as a star like me, I owe people the notice I have retired today or tomorrow.”



“It’s something that will definitely happen but it should be in a grand style because I played the University of Ghana football which is Asante Kotoko so I need to hang up my boost on a big note.”



He continued that, “My management has to plan very well towards my retirement but for now as the main commodity I have to do well with my club as a coach. Imagine if the season start and I am in a good position with my team and the program comes on, you can all imagine.” he said.



Quizzed if he will accept offers from clubs as a player, he said, “It will be difficult for me"



Bekoe became a household name during his spell with the Kumasi-based club, netting 42 goals in 48 matches for the club and was part of the squad that won the Ghana Premier League in 2008 and went to the group stages in Africa.



He was the top scorer in the 2007/08 Ghana Premier League season with 17 goals.



The enterprising forward capped 12 times for the Blacks Stars.