I want my name cleared from the rape charge - Kingsley Sarfo

Kingsley Sarfo, the Ghanaian footballer who was wrongfully incarcerated in 2018 for raping a teenager in Sweden, has said that he has forgiven the family.



The incident happened whilst he was playing for Swedish top-flight side Sirius.



The 26-year-old was sentenced to two years and eight months in the European country for two child rape counts, a Malmo District Court ruled in June 2018.



His appeal to have the sentence overturned was rejected ensuring that he would spend all the months in prison.



He was released two years ago on the ground of good conduct following his incarceration over the rape accusation which he vehemently denies.



Speaking in an exclusive interview on Happy Sports with Ohene-Bampoe Brenya, Kingsley revealed that despite the harm and shame suffered, he has forgiven the person involved and the family.



“I have forgiven the lady’s mother and sometimes I even communicate with her. The person involved still contacts me and asks how I am faring in Cyprus.



“When I got out of prison, the person involved told me they even wanted to send me back all monies that I paid to the family. I was fined 20,000 euros which I paid to the family. She told me her mum wants me to come for the money because it will bring them bad omen if they spent it”.



Sarfo also revealed that he received no form of support from the Ghana Football Association.



“I didn’t hear from anybody from the GFA. I only got support from friends and close associates. Indeed, it was only Chibsah (Yusif) who got in touch with me and offered me support,” he said.



“I owed a lot of gratitude to my Swedish family especially the Strand family who have been with me from day one.

“To my agent and close friends and relatives who stood with me in my difficult moments. I also received support from the Ghana embassy in Denmark and Sweden,” he added.



Sarfo has appealed for his name to be cleared.



The former Malmo midfielder has been handed a second chance to play football.



He joined Cypriot side Olympiakos Nicosia in the just ended 2020/21 season.

His remarkable performances saw him earn the team’s captain armband.