Sports News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

I want my issues with Kotoko to be resolved peacefully - Coach Maxwell Konadu

Former Asante Kotoko coach, Maxwell Konadu

Following his sacking in December 2020, coach Maxwell Konadu, who is yet to receive his compensation from Asante Kotoko has said that he wants to peacefully resolve issues with the club.



The experienced tactician was shown the exit door by the management of the Porcupine Warriors after the team suffered a 1-0 defeat to Accra Great Olympics in the Ghana Premier League.



While he awaits his compensation from the club, Maxwell Konadu said he does not want to blow issues out of proportion.



“I have been paid by Kotoko till December but no one has contacted me on anything beyond that. I am home now not working because I haven't fully settled my issues with Kotoko and they need to do the right thing,” he told Nhyira FM on Tuesday.



“I have written letters on my entitlements with Kotoko but I'll want to amicably settle all my issues with Kotoko before using the other channels,” coach Maxwell Konadu added.



The coach insists he is ready to sit down with the club to agree on the best way out for each party.