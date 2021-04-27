I want Asante Kotoko to be the economic wheel of Asanteman - CEO

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has reiterated that his major objective is to transform the club to be the economic wheel of the Asante Kingdom.



The record Ghana Premier League winners have championed the success of Ghana football across Africa, winning two CAF competitions and is well-known across the globe.



Amponsah, who took over the club as the Chief Executive Officer [CEO] in August 2019 believes that the club must be the economic fulcrum of the land, adding that it is his utmost priority.



"I want Kotoko to be the economic wheel for Asanteman just like Real Madrid is to Madrid," he told Kumasi based Opemsuo FM.



“In the coming years this will complement the standout effort of the King, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II,” he added.