I've received offers from Arab and European clubs - Hearts target Hafiz Konkoni

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Bechem United striker, Hafiz Wontah Konkoni, has emerged as a highly sought-after talent, with clubs from Europe, Egypt, and Morocco vying for his signature.



Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak have also set their sights on the 24-year-old marksman as they look to address their goal-scoring issues in the coming campaign.



The Bechem United star has firmly established himself as one of the finest strikers in the local league, and his readiness for the next challenge is evident.



Last season, he found the back of the net an impressive 15 times, narrowly missing the club's top scorer, Abednego Tetteh, by just three goals.



Konkoni received a call-up to Ghana's senior national team—an honor he earned under the watchful eye of head coach Chris Hughton.



In an interview with Ghanasportspage.com, the forward confirmed that clubs from Europe and Arab nations, including Egypt and Morocco, have expressed keen interest in securing his services.



“I have received offers from other countries including Europe and Arab. Clubs from Egypt and Morocco are also showing interest."