'I've only watched Shafiu Mumuni on TV' - Ashgold coach Thomas Duah

Black Stars B captain, Shafiu Mumuni

Interim coach of Ashantigold SC, Thomas Duah has disclosed that he cannot say much about former striker Shafiu Mumuni because he has only watched him on Television.



Mumuni parted ways with the Miners ahead of next season's Africa campaign following the expiration of his contract.



The Black Stars 'B' attacker was in Romania earlier this year to have a trial session with CFR Cluj ahead of a possible transfer to the side but the deal couldn't materialized becase of the Coronavirus break.



According to coach Thomas Duah, he has not seen Mumuni since his appointment, hence he cannot give a proper assessment of the player.



"I can't say a lot about him (Shafiu Mumuni) because I've not seen him since my appointment with the AshGold." I worked with the team for almost one month[before the Pandemic]. I didn't work with him and haven't seen his play," coach Duah told OTEC FM.



"I've only watched him on TV when the team (AshGold) participated in the last African Confederation Cup," he added.



According to reports, the Black Stars 'B' captain has agreed to join Asante Kotoko in the on-going transfer window.

