I’ve not presented a proposal for Belgium coaching job – Herve Renard

Sports News of Thursday, 12 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Herve Renard, the former manager of the Saudi Arabia national team has dismissed rumors of him being in talks with the Belgium football federation over the vacant coaching role.



Herve Renard has been heavily linked with the Belgium job following the exit of Roberto Martinez.



Reports in the French media indicate that Renard and Thierry Henry were the two leading candidates for the position.



It emerged on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 that Renard has firmed up his interest in the post by making a proposal to the Belgium FA.



But in a sharp rebuttal on social media, Renard denied the reports, describing it as ‘false’.



“The news suggesting I presented a proposal to coach the Belgium National team is totally false,” he tweeted.



Renard has a rich CV of twice winning the Africa Cup of Nations with Ivory Coast and Zambia and leading Saudi Arabia to beat Argentina at the 2022 World Cup.



The former Sochaux and Lille coach is out of contract and could join the Red Devils of Belgium.



He has also been strongly linked with the vacant Black Stars job.



Roberto Martinez who led Belgium to a disappointing World Cup in Qatar is now the head coach of Portugal.







