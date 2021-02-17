Sports News of Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

I’ve not met any Kotoko official – Kwasi Appiah rebuffs links to Kotoko coaching job

Former Black Stars coach, Kwasi Appiah

2010 FIFA World Cup Ghana head coach James Kwasi Appiah has watered down speculations linking him with a move to Kotoko as the head coach of the Porcupine Warriors.



The 60-year-old has been without a job since leaving his job as head coach of the Ghana national team in early 2020.



According to an Asempa FM reports on Monday top hierarchy of Kotoko’s board have resolved to convince the Al Khartoum head coach to take charge as head coach of the club which is competing in the CAF Confederation Cup.



The move to consider approaching the former Ghana international stems from Kotoko’s poor run in the CAF interclub competition which has produced two consecutive home losses with the latest being the 2-1 home reverse against ES Setif of Algeria.



Meanwhile Appiah has told reputable Ghanaian broadcast journalist Enoch Worlanyo that he is currently on a resting break from coach and disclosed that no one from the Kotoko hierarchy has approached him.



“I’m resting now please. No one has met me [concerning the Kotoko job],” he revealed to the renowned Multimedia broadcaster who is also the head of sports at Asempa FM.



Kotoko named Ibrahim Gazele as new head coach of the club roughly a fortnight ago after sacking Maxwell Konadu as head coach of the club.