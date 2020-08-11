Sports News of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

I've never tasted alcohol or smoked cigarette - Paintsil

Former Ghana International, John Paintsil

The use of recreational drugs and strong drinks including cocaine and marijuana is widespread among footballers all over the world.



From legends like Diego Maradona, Beckham, Edgar Davids to Deco they all at a point in their career resorted to recreational drugs and strong drinks.



Despite spending more than a decade on the playing field and had stints with West Ham United, Fulham F.C., Santos, Leicester City, etc, John Paintsil says he has never tasted alcohol or smoked any illicit substance in his life.



The former iconic Ghana international defender in a conversation with Agyemang Prempeh walked him through his journey to greatest, family, and life after retirement.



Describing his days with the Black Stars and how he celebrated after returning from tournaments, soft-spoken Paintsil intimated he preferred being with his family.



According to Paintsil, he's been away for a while therefore, it is prudent he spends time with his family than on any other thing.



"I'm not the party type, I don't drink alcohol. I don't also smoke cigarettes," he told Agyemang Prempeh on an interview on TV XYZ.



Speaking on the Legends programme which aired on Sunday 9 August 2020, the scout for Ghana Premier League side, Legon Cities said it's a firm decision he took never to indulge in alcoholism and doping.



"I'm one person when I say I won't touch this particular thing, I won't," Paintsil said.



Admittedly, Paintsil divulges he likes women, saying, "Every man like women. There's no man who doesn't like women"



However, he was quick to add that he likes women, "in a good way and with clear conscience"



Paintsil made 89 appearances for the Black Stars and had stints with West Ham United, Fulham, Leicester City Santos among other clubs.

