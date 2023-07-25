I’ve learned a lot – Prosper Ogum after successful License C training

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Newly appointed Asante Kotoko head coach Prosper Ogum sent a heartfelt farewell to the participants of the license C female course he taught, expressing profound gratitude for the invaluable lessons they have taught him along the way.



As he embarks on a new chapter as the appointed coach of Asante Kotoko, Ogum reflects on the profound impact of teaching, highlighting the mutual growth and empowerment that transpired throughout the course.



"I have never coached or instructed a program with women like this it is my first time. I want to tell you that I have learned a lot from the varied behaviors, and attitudes so on this note I want to say thank you for the relationship that we had," he said.



"Let’s keep behaving ourselves wherever we meet ourselves we embrace each other. Where there is forgiveness there is love where there is love there is forgiveness one way or the other verbally or non-verbally, I did something it is one of those things just let it go. So that you will have your peace of mind when you see my shadow,".



The gaffer makes a return to the club after stepping down before the start of the 2022/23 season following a successful first stint with the club.



Ogum won the league title with the Porcupine Warriors in his only season at the club during the 2021/22 season but disagreements with the club’s board over certain decisions led to him resigning from his role.



However, the former WAFA boss will take over at the Baba Yara Stadium once again for the upcoming season looking to restore the club to its rightful position.