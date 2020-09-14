Sports News of Monday, 14 September 2020

I've been waiting for an opportunity and now I have it - Kingsley Sarfo

Disgraced Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Sarfo has now found a new club and home in Cyprus as he has signed for Cyprus club Olympiacos Nicosia.



The player has confirmed he has found a new club and says he had been waiting to get an opportunity to show himself to the world .

He was jailed for two years and eight months in Sweden for two counts of child rape , a Malmo District Court ruled in June 2018.



His appeal to have the sentence overturned was rejected five months later meaning he had to serve all the jail sentence.

It was last winter when Kingsley Sarfo was released from Swedish prison after serving his 2 years and 8 months sentence for rape of a child.



The former Malmö FF and Sirius player has been clubless since then.

Speaking to the UNT newspaper, the 25-year old has opened up on how he had to work hard for the opportunity.



“It has been hard work to get a new club after everything that has happened. I have been waiting for an opportunity and now I have a chance to show myself to the world again”, Sarfo said.



He has in the past played for Malmö FF, Rosengård, BW 90, and IK Sirius all in Sweden.

