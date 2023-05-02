I’ve been striving all my life to play in the Premier League - Antoine Semenyo

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo has revealed that he has worked hard all his life to play in the English Premier League, and he is now relishing the moment with his new team, Bournemouth.



Semenyo signed for the Cherries in the January transfer window and recently scored his first goal in the English top flight against Leeds United on Sunday after playing ten games.



Speaking to the club's media team after the game, Semenyo expressed his joy at achieving this milestone, stating: "It's good to see that the hard work is going out to the pitch and the results are showing, like I said everyone is happy and we just have to keep kicking."



"Premier League football is one that I've been striving for in my life, always happy, got a smile on my face. Glad to see I've been on the pitch a couple of times and the goal sums that up."



He also expressed how important the support of the fans is to the team's success, saying: "The noise of the crowd gives us a massive lift. We want the crowd to be behind us every step of the way. Today we gave them a win, we are all happy."



Bournemouth is currently in the 13th position on the Premier League table with 39 points from 34 games, with four more games left to play.