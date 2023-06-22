You are here: HomeSports2023 06 22Article 1790648

I used the dollars Asamoah Gyan gave me to buy a camera – Akabenezer

Popular comic actor, Ebenezer Akwesi Antwi, better known as Akabenezer has disclosed that he invested the money Asamoah Gyan gifted him to buy a camera.

Akabenezer who has been mimicking Asamoah Gyan’s traits in his comic skits once met the retired player during one of their outdoor shoots.

According to the actor, Gyan gifted him a few dollars and he invested it wisely by buying a camera to help with his comic skits.

While testifying of the good deeds of Asamoah Gyan in an interview with Poleeno Multimedia, Akabenezer said “In fact, I can’t say all the things he has done for me.”

“When we say a player who has the Black Stars at heart then it's Asamoah Gyan. I used his name for several skits and the funny thing is the more I do it, the more he shares and promotes it,” Akabenezer said.

He added, “Even one of the camera’s that I was using, he was the one who gave me the money. He doesn’t know I used that money to buy a camera. He didn’t give me cedis, it was dollars. I have named the camera Asamoah Gyan.”

