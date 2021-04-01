I turned down Kotoko job - Kwasi Appiah

Sports News of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Former Ghana Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah has revealed he turned down the chance to coach Asante Kotoko when the club wanted a replacement for his former assistant Maxwell Konadu.



The porcupine warriors were without a substantive coach since sacking Maxwell Konadu in December 2020.



Before the appointment of Portuguese trainer Mariano Barreto on a one and half year contract they approached Kwasi Appiah but turned down the Kotoko job.



According to Appiah, he was approached by the Chief Executive Officer [CEO] of the club, Nana Yaw Amponsah and some Board Members but told them he was not interested due to the pressure of the job.



“It’s true," he told GhanaCrusader.



"I had a conversation with Nana Yaw Amponsah and some Board members but I declined because I have decided to take rest for some time because of the pressure that comes with the national team job,” he disclosed.



Since the sacking of Maxwell Konadu Abdulai Gazale and Johnson Smith behave been in charge of the club till the appointment of Portuguese Mariano Barreto.



The 60 year old Kwasi Appiah is a former player, captain and briefly coach of Asante Kotoko.