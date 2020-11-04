Sports News of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

I try to be like Dani Alves - Tariq Lamptey opens up on football idol

Tariq Lamptey was born to Ghanaian parents in England

English born Ghanaian defender, Tariq Lamptey insists he takes inspiration from Brazilian and former Barcelona right-back Dani Alves.



The 20-year-old revealed that he takes a lot of notes watching the Brazilian who stole his heart with his performances during his days with the Spanish giants.



Lamptey is currently one of the best right-backs in the English Premier, earning him attention from German giants Bayern Munich.



But the player with Ghanaian heritage is determined to reach the heights chalked by his idol Dani Alves.



"The football they played, I think everyone fell in love with them," he told Skysports. "I loved to watch Dani Alves. He played with so much flair and he is always smiling and enjoying his football. That is what I like to think I try to do as well. I try to bring out the fun in the game."



"Whenever I get the chance to attack I look to take it. I do enjoy running at defenders from deep," he added.



Tariq Lamptey joined Brighton in January and scored his first goal for the club on Sunday in their defeat to Tottenham.

