I took the best decision to join Hearts of Oak over Kotoko – Kofi Abanga

Former Accra Hearts of Oak player, Kofi Abanga

Former Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Kofi Abanga has said that he took the best decision to join the Phobians instead of Asante Kotoko.



Abanga, who nearly signed for the Porcupine Warriors after weeks of training decided to join their sworn rivals stirring up one of the longest transfer saga in Ghana.



The player moved on to play for Accra Hearts of Oak but with huge potential, he could not leave up to the hype surrounding his transfer to the Accra based club.



In an interview with Ahomka FM, he defended his move, saying he took a good decision by joining the rainbow boys over the porcupines.



“I took a very good decision at the time by choosing Hearts over Kotoko. Hearts gave me everything in football and its good I joined rather than Kotoko” he said.

