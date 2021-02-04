Sports News of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

I took the best decision to join ES Setif – Daniel Lomotey

Ghanaian forward, Daniel Lomotey has said that he took the best decision to join Algerian side ES Setif after his failed move to AS Soliman in Tunisia.



The 22-year-old joined the Algerian outfit on a three-year deal from Ghana Premier League side WAFA following his impressive performance in the ongoing GPL season.



Lomotey was initially in Tunisia to join AS Soliman, a deal which fell through at the end after both parties failed to agree on terms.



However, the Ghana U-20 star opted to join the CAF Confederation Cup campaigners.



Speaking to Oyerepa FM in Kumasi, he defended his move to Setif, saying it is the best decision for him and thinks there is nothing wrong playing in Algeria.



“For me, ES Setif is the best decision after negotiations with AS Soliman couldn't go through. It's Football and I don't think there's anything wrong with me playing for ES Setif”



“I will work harder to complete my 3-year stay with the club to even get a call into the Black Stars.”



“I am very fine here and the reception has been good.”



“I will make sure I don't add up to the numerous Ghanaian players who don't survive in the Northern part of Africa. I want to rewrite that story” he said.



