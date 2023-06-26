I told you so - 'fulfilled' Asamoah Gyan reacts to Emmanuel Yeboah's brace against Congo

Sports News of Monday, 26 June 2023

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, felt satisfied after Emmanuel Yeboah dropped a masterclass performance in Ghana U-23's win over Congo at the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations.



Gyan, prior to the match, took to Twitter to reveal his admiration for the Cruj forward, who was not one of the big names in the squad, stating that he is looking forward to watching the player on the big stage.



Yeboah proved Gyan right as he came off the bench to score two goals and provided an assist to help Ghana beat Congo 3-2 in their opening game.



Gyan in reaction to Yeboah's performance tweeted: "I told you so..99 ideas".



Emmanuel Yeboah, affectionately known as 99 Ideas, earned initial praise from Gyan after he scored a hattrick in Meteors' friendly against Zamalek.



"I can’t wait to see @yeboah99ideas15 at the big stage, I love his passion and ability to learn all the time, am not surprised he scored 3 goals in his first start for the National Team. Wish him and the Team all the best, I also started from the Meteors. Go Ghana," Gyan tweeted.



Yeboah after his man-of-the-match performance against Congo, took to Twitter to express his delight and also show gratitude to Asamoah Gyan alongside his family, teammate, and management.



"Words alone can’t express my joy, thank you Ghana ????????,to my mates and the Coaches ✅ ,to my dad @AnimSammy still no words, to Shelles Papa of @youngapostlesfc ✅,and finally to the King ⁦@ASAMOAH_GYAN3 Gracias BabyJeeeeet. YES! AGYA NA )W) TUMI ????, pls keep supporting us????"



Following his double, Yeboah is now tied with Morocco's Abde Ezzalzouli on the top scorer's chat at the 2023 U-23 AFCON.







